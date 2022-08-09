Kizz Daniel bailed out, saga far from over

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel was late last night bailed out of police custody with rumours suggesting that his bail was posted by Tanzania singer Harmonize.

Sources say the Tanzanian Police are holding the singer’s passport as the two sides workout how to sort out the issue at hand.

This comes after the ‘Buga’ singer was detained on Monday afternoon by the police after he failed to perform at the ‘Summer Amplified’ concert that took place on Sunday.

In a video Kizz Daniel was seen leaving the Oysterbay police in Dar es Salaam in company Harmonize who is seen opening the door of a white Range Rover for Kizz, shortly before it sped off.

The concert organizer named Steven Uwa was interviewed by Ifedayo Olarinde on Instagram live and he revealed that the singer refused to perform because he did not have one of his gold chains.

“He only said the airline didn’t bring one of his bags. That is why he couldn’t perform because his gold chain was not there but he had another gold chain on his neck, however, he wanted everything. I spent about $300,000 on that show!” said the event organizer.

