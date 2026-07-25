Marioo and Jux set for AFRIMMA music fest performance in Dallas

Tanzanian music heavyweights Marioo and Juma Jux are set to fly the country's flag at the 2026 AFRIMMA Music Fest, scheduled for September 12 at Annette Strauss Square, AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas.

The two singers are among a lineup of African stars confirmed for the Pan-African festival, which will also feature Nigerian hitmakers BNXN and Ruger, alongside several other acts from across the continent.

The annual event celebrates African music and culture through live performances, food, fashion and cultural experiences, bringing together fans from Africa and the diaspora.

For Marioo and Jux, the festival comes at a pivotal moment in their careers. Both artistes are also in the running for Best Male Artist – East Africa at the 2026 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA), making the event an opportunity to not only entertain fans but also compete for one of African music's top honours.

The 2026 AFRIMMA Awards will be held later the same day in Dallas, where winners across various categories will be announced.