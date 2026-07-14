Juma Jux breaks into Global Top 250, ranks among Africa's top digital artistes

Tanzanian R&B star Juma Jux has reached a new career milestone after securing a place in the Global Digital Artist Ranking compiled by music analytics platform Kworb, cementing his growing influence on the international music scene.

The singer is currently ranked 250th globally with 188 points, making him the 16th highest-ranked African artiste on the latest list.

The achievement places Jux alongside some of Africa's biggest music exports, including Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Ayra Starr and Omah Lay, as well as DR Congo's Mauvais Djo, reflecting the increasing global reach of African music across digital platforms.

According to the latest rankings, Burna Boy remains Africa's highest-ranked artist, sitting inside the global Top 20, while Mauvais Djo and Asake also feature among the continent's leading digital performers.

Jux's latest accomplishment also makes him the highest-ranked Tanzanian artist on the current Global Digital Artist Ranking. Notably, fellow Bongo Flava heavyweights Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba and Harmonize are absent from the current Global Top 250.

The recognition comes during one of the strongest periods of Jux's career. Over the past year, the singer has expanded his international profile through successful collaborations, high-profile performances and growing streaming numbers across multiple platforms, helping introduce his signature blend of R&B, Afropop and Bongo Flava to wider audiences.

Kworb's Global Digital Artist Ranking measures artists' overall performance by combining data from major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, iTunes, Shazam and Deezer.

Rather than relying on a single streaming service, the ranking evaluates an artist's worldwide digital footprint across multiple platforms to generate an overall score.