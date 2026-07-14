Tanzania leads East Africa at AFRIMMA 2026 with 11 nominated artistes

Tanzania has reaffirmed its growing influence on the African music scene after emerging as the most represented country in East Africa at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), with 11 artistes and creatives earning nominations across multiple categories.

The nominations, unveiled by AFRIMMA organisers ahead of the awards ceremony set for September 12 in Dallas, Texas, celebrate outstanding achievements in African music and entertainment over the past year.

Leading Tanzania's charge in the Best Male East Africa category are Diamond Platnumz, Juma Jux, Marioo, Barnaba and Mbosso, who will battle for the regional crown against Kenya's Bien, Uganda's Eddy Kenzo and Joshua Baraka, Ethiopia's Lij Michael, and South Sudan's Single Dee.

In the Best Female East Africa category, Tanzania is represented by Zuchu and Abigail Chams, who will compete with Kenya's Nikita Kering', Njerae and Bridget Blue, Uganda's Winnie Wa Mummy, Rwanda's Ariel Wayz, and Ethiopia's Veronica Adane and Salemia.

Beyond the regional categories, Tanzania has also secured nominations in technical and gospel categories, highlighting the diversity of its entertainment industry.

Acclaimed music video director Hanscana has been nominated for Best Video Director, recognising his work behind some of East Africa's most visually compelling music videos.

In gospel music, celebrated singers Christina Shusho and Joel Lwaga will compete in the Best Gospel category, reflecting the continued popularity and impact of Tanzanian gospel music across the continent.

Meanwhile, internationally renowned choreographer Angel Nyigu is Tanzania's sole nominee in the Best Dancer category. He will face stiff competition from some of Africa's top dance talents, including Uganda's globally acclaimed Ghetto Kids and South Africa's Hope Ramafalo, among others.

The nominations come during a strong year for Tanzanian music. Juma Jux recently became the country's highest-ranked artiste on the Kworb Global Digital Artist Ranking, while Diamond Platnumz has continued to strengthen his international profile through collaborations and performances across Africa, Europe and the United States. Zuchu, Marioo and Abigail Chams have also enjoyed commercial success through chart-topping releases and growing streaming numbers.

Across the continent, Nigeria once again dominates the nominations, with Afrobeats heavyweights Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems, Asake, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel and Shallipopi featuring in several major categories.

South Africa is strongly represented by Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla, Amapiano stars Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Uncle Waffles and Scotts Maphuma, while Ghana's contingent includes Black Sherif, King Promise, Stonebwoy, King Paluta and Kweku Smoke.

Central Africa also boasts a formidable lineup led by Congolese music icon Fally Ipupa and fast-rising star Mauvais Djo, while Côte d'Ivoire's rap sensation Himra continues his impressive rise with nominations in major continental categories.

Established in 2014, AFRIMMA has grown into one of Africa's premier music awards, recognising excellence across more than 40 categories spanning Afrobeats, Bongo Flava, Amapiano, Hip Hop, Gospel, R&B and traditional African music. The awards also honour producers, DJs, dancers, music video directors and other creatives who contribute to the continent's vibrant entertainment industry.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on September 12 in Dallas, Texas, bringing together artists, producers, industry executives and fans from across Africa and the diaspora. Winners will be determined through a combination of public voting and judges' scores.