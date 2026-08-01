Tanzania’s Tracy Nabukeera named Africa Ambassador at Miss Supranational 2026

Tanzania’s Tracy Nabukeera has earned recognition at the Miss Supranational 2026 competition after being named the pageant’s Africa Continental Ambassador, adding another achievement to her historic participation as Tanzania’s first representative at the global contest.

Nabukeera was among the Continental Ambassadors announced during the competition, representing Africa alongside ambassadors from other regions.

The honour recognises contestants who continue to promote the values of the Miss Supranational brand, cultural exchange and international representation.

The competition concluded on July 31 in Nowy Sącz, Poland, where Katrina Llegado of the Philippines was crowned Miss Supranational 2026.

Llegado emerged winner among 67 contestants from around the world, succeeding Brazil’s Eduarda Braum, who held the 2025 title.

The new queen, a Philippine Air Force reservist, impressed judges during the final rounds, where she spoke about embracing individuality and becoming the best version of herself.