Mobetto appointed UNESCO Global Champion, opens up on online struggles

Dar es Salaam. Famous Tanzanian entrepreneur, socialite, and artist Hamisa Mobetto has been appointed a UNESCO Global Champion, a role that will see her promote the safe use of technology and social media, particularly among women and girls.

Ms Mobetto was unveiled during a press conference in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, where she explained that the role was particularly relevant to her because of challenges she has personally faced online.

Speaking at the conference, the socialite said she previously experienced cyberbullying, false rumours, digital attacks and online gender-based violence.

“I have myself experienced the dark side of social media. I know how words, rumours and online attacks can affect a woman,” she said.

She said she now wanted to use her experience to help other women and girls avoid falling victim to unsafe online environments.

“I do not want to speak only for myself. I want to speak for the girl who has not yet found the courage to use her voice,” said Ms Mobetto.

UNESCO Tanzania head of communication and information, Ms Nancy Angulo, stressed that media and information literacy was essential in helping young people analyse information, identify misinformation, and use technology responsibly.

Ms Angulo said women’s online safety must be prioritised so they can participate in digital spaces and express their views without threats or humiliation.

Mobetto’s manager, Mr Noel Mangoma, said the appointment would help harness her influence for a cause that benefits society.

“Hamisa has had a massive platform for a long time, but what we are focusing on now is how to use that platform for something more meaningful,” said Mr Mangoma.