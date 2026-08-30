South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in cabinet reshuffle

Seoul. South Korea unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, naming First Vice Finance Minister ​Lee Hyoung-il as the new deputy prime minister ‌and minister of economy and finance.

The administration also tapped ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won to lead the Ministry of Justice, ​and named Kang Shin-chul, former deputy commander of ​the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, as the ⁠new defense minister, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik ​said in a televised address.

The reshuffle of the cabinet ​comes as President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to revitalize its international policy momentum as it enters its second year, at a ​time when analysts are questioning the sustainability of his ​expansionary fiscal policies amid a rout in the local bond market.

Lee ‌Hyoung-il, ⁠a career technocrat who has held the vice finance minister position since June last year, inherits an economy running hotter than expected and will be working with a ​central bank ​that is now ⁠tightening policy as the government is expected to boost fiscal spending for the year ​ahead.

The government is expected to roll out ​its ⁠2027 budget next week.

In South Korea, cabinet nominees must face strict legislative scrutiny before they can formally be appointed ⁠by the ​president.