Zambia opposition leader charged with treason days after accusing Tanzania of election interference

Tanzania rejected the allegations, with Government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa saying Tanzania had not sent anyone to interfere in Zambia’s elections. He said Tanzanians in Zambia could have been part of the SADC election observer mission, which operated at Zambia’s invitation.
Mundubile, who finished second to President Hakainde Hichilema, has disputed the election results, citing alleged irregularities in the voting process. Hichilema was declared the winner with about 60 per cent of the vote, against Mundubile’s 38 per cent.