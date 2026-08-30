Tanzania swears in new Vice President Ndejembi

Zambia opposition leader charged with treason days after accusing Tanzania of election interference

Zambian opposition leader and National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile speaks to members of the media after casting his vote in Lusaka, Zambia, August 13, 2026.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Lusaka. Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile has been charged with treason alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu, following the country’s disputed August 13, 2026 presidential election.

Mundubile’s lawyer, Kambwa Aongola, told journalists on Saturday that the two remained detained at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The charges come days after Mundubile accused Tanzania of interfering in Zambia’s election, alleging that Tanzanians had been sent into the country to influence the electoral process.

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Tanzania rejected the allegations, with Government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa saying Tanzania had not sent anyone to interfere in Zambia’s elections. He said Tanzanians in Zambia could have been part of the SADC election observer mission, which operated at Zambia’s invitation.

Mundubile, who finished second to President Hakainde Hichilema, has disputed the election results, citing alleged irregularities in the voting process. Hichilema was declared the winner with about 60 per cent of the vote, against Mundubile’s 38 per cent.

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