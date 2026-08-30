Zambia opposition leader charged with treason days after accusing Tanzania of election interference

Lusaka. Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile has been charged with treason alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu, following the country’s disputed August 13, 2026 presidential election.

Mundubile’s lawyer, Kambwa Aongola, told journalists on Saturday that the two remained detained at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The charges come days after Mundubile accused Tanzania of interfering in Zambia’s election, alleging that Tanzanians had been sent into the country to influence the electoral process.

Tanzania rejected the allegations, with Government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa saying Tanzania had not sent anyone to interfere in Zambia’s elections. He said Tanzanians in Zambia could have been part of the SADC election observer mission, which operated at Zambia’s invitation.