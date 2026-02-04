Moonwalks and memories as Michael Jackson biopic trailer ignites global buzz

The internet is moonwalking again.

The official trailer for Michael, the long-awaited biopic about the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, has finally dropped, and within hours it sent fans, critics and pop culture timelines into full Michaelmania mode.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, the trailer offers the most expansive look yet at the film, tracing Jackson’s journey from a prodigiously talented child in the Jackson 5 to a global superstar who redefined music, dance and celebrity itself.

From the opening seconds, nostalgia hits hard. Iconic performances, painstakingly recreated concert sequences and familiar choreography, including glimpses of Thriller, Billie Jean and the moonwalk, anchor the trailer in spectacle. But the tone quickly shifts. Intercut with the showmanship are darker, more intimate moments showing backstage tension, family conflict and the pressure of fame closing in.

Jaafar Jackson’s resemblance and physicality have become one of the trailer’s biggest talking points. Fans were quick to praise his embodiment of his uncle, particularly in dance-heavy scenes. “It’s scary how much he moves like Michael,” one fan wrote on X, while another posted, “For a second I forgot this wasn’t archival footage.”

Across social media, fan response has been overwhelmingly emotional. Many long-time MJ fans described being moved to tears, calling the trailer “goosebumps from start to finish” and “a love letter to the music.”

There is also a sense of relief. After months of uncertainty, delays and debate around the film’s direction, fans seem reassured that Michael will lean heavily into the artistry that made Jackson a cultural force.

“This looks like it understands the magnitude of who Michael Jackson was,” one comment read. “Not just a star, a moment in history.”

Still, some fans remain cautious, questioning how the film will handle the more controversial chapters of Jackson’s life. “The performances look incredible,” another user noted, “but the real test will be what the film chooses to confront and what it chooses to skip.”

Few biographical films carry expectations this heavy. Michael Jackson remains one of the most influential and contested figures in modern pop culture.