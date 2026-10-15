More than ornaments: How waist beads keep marriages together

Mbeya. Waist beads are more than ornaments for some women, with traditional teachings associating different colours with messages about menstruation, intimacy and relationships.

Traditional marriage instructor Zainab Ally, who prepares women for married life, says some communities use black, white and red beads to help couples understand one another and avoid misunderstandings.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister newspaper, Mwananchi on Thursday, October 15, 2026, Ms Ally said black beads are associated with menstruation, white with cleanliness and readiness for intimacy, while red carries a different meaning within the teachings she offers.

“When partners understand these signals, they can help each other avoid conflicts linked to jealousy, infidelity and intimacy,” she said, stressing that meanings vary across traditions and that open communication remains essential.

Ms Ally, who has provided marriage education for more than 15 years and trained about 50 women, said parents should also prepare their daughters for marriage by teaching them communication, respect and shared responsibility.

She added that sustaining a marriage required commitment from both partners, not women alone.

A business built on beauty

Waist beads also provide a source of income. Trader Hawa Hussein said prices vary according to design and customer preferences, with some selling for between Sh1,500 and Sh2,000, while others cost between Sh3,000 and Sh5,000.

Meanwhile, waist bead wearer Christina Petro, who has worn them for five years, said she had been unaware of the traditional meanings associated with certain colours, having worn them mainly as ornaments.

She called for greater public education on communication in relationships, warning that unresolved marital disputes could escalate into violence.