Moses Matovu: The musical giant whose legacy stretched across East Africa

The music community is mourning the tragic passing of veteran Ugandan music icon Moses Matovu, co-founder and longtime leader of the legendary Afrigo Band, who died today, September 24, 2026, at the age of 77 following a violent assault in Kampala. He was laid to rest on Friday, September 25, 2026.

For five decades, Moses Matovu was more than the leader of Afrigo Band. He was its voice, its disciplinarian, its musical director and, perhaps most importantly, the face audiences associated with Uganda's longest-running musical group.

Over a career spanning nearly six decades, Matovu shaped the landscape of East African live music. While his primary canvas was Uganda, his artistry shared a deep, historical connection with Zanzibar and the entire East Africa.

Rooted in the 1960s East African band movement

Matovu’s musical journey began during a revolutionary golden era. The 1960s East African band movement was defined by independence-era optimism, urbanization, and a vibrant cross-pollination of styles.

Musicians from the Democratic Republic of Congo (then Zaire) migrated across East Africa, introducing rolling guitar licks and complex horn sections.

Across Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, corporate and state institutions sponsored musical acts. Matovu cut his teeth in this exact environment, sharpening his multi-instrumental skills on the saxophone and flute within institutional ensembles like the Uganda Police Band and later the iconic Cranes Band.

These bands didn't just play locally; they toured heavily across the East African Community. Music was a tool of regional diplomacy, where musicians blended traditional folklore, Swahili taarab influences, and Western jazz into a distinctive East African rumba sound.

The Zanzibar connection: 1967 and 2019

Matovu’s musical relationship with Zanzibar came full circle during his unforgettable appearance at the Sauti za Busara festival in 2019. Performing at the historic Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe) in Stone Town, Matovu and Afrigo Band mesmerized a diverse international crowd with their timeless rhythms.

In a poignant moment during his post-performance reflections, Matovu revealed a deeply personal piece of East African history:

The 1967 Performance: Matovu shared that his 2019 festival appearance was not his first time playing on the spice island. He had actually performed in Zanzibar 52 years earlier, in 1967, as a young musician traveling with the Uganda Police Band.

That historic 1967 visit was made at the invitation of Zanzibar's first president, Abeid Amani Karume, highlighting the deep diplomatic and cultural ties shared across the East African community during that foundational era.

An evergreen icon captivating trans-generational audiences

What made Moses Matovu truly extraordinary was his evergreen relevance. While many of his 1960s peers faded into history, Matovu and Afrigo Band (formed in 1975) remained remarkably vital. He bridged the gap between the pre-independence generation and the Gen Z.

Even in the 2020s, a youth-dominated music scene driven by computerized Afrobeat and dancehall, Matovu’s live performances drew massive, diverse crowds.

Young Ugandans continued to pack his shows alongside their parents and grandparents, proving that his analog, horn-heavy arrangements and sophisticated live instrumentation possessed a timeless, cross-generational appeal that transcended age barriers.

Foundational compositions and 'Nantongo'

At the heart of Matovu’s enduring legacy is his genius as a songwriter, best exemplified by the masterpiece "Nantongo". Written, composed, and sung by Matovu, the song remains one of his most cherished rumba tracks. Delivered primarily in Luganda, it goes far beyond simple romance to capture the core values of traditional society:

Named after a traditional Luganda name, the track pours out expressions of unwavering admiration. Because of its emotional weight, it remains an indispensable staple at traditional Ugandan introduction ceremonies (Kwanjula) and weddings.

Lyrically, Matovu celebrates the peace, stability, and mutual respect that a lifelong partner brings into a person's life.

Rather than focusing solely on modern courtship, "Nantongo" underscores the beauty of family bonds and the formal societal steps required to unite two families.

Beyond "Nantongo," Matovu anchored Afrigo Band’s extensive catalog with foundational hits that defined Ugandan pop culture. Compositions like "Jim," "Speed Opica," "Okwagala Kwedda," and "Mundeke" served as social commentaries, addressing financial responsibility, the evolution of modern love, and structural changes in Ugandan urban life.