Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges

Manchester. Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, according to reports by The Athletic and The Times on Friday.

The club are expected to appeal the findings, the reports said.

The Premier League declined to comment, with a spokesperson saying: “It’s a confidential process, we’re not commenting at all.”

City did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but told the BBC that the inquiry into the allegations “remains ongoing”.

If confirmed, the outcome would represent one of the most significant rulings in English football history and mark a major development in a case that has overshadowed the Premier League for more than three years.

The case has also raised wider questions about financial regulation, competitive integrity and how the league enforces its rules against its most successful clubs.

Allegations span more than a decade

The Premier League referred City to an independent commission in February 2023 over alleged financial breaches covering the 2009-10 to 2022-23 seasons. The club have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Among the most serious allegations was that City failed, from 2009-10 to 2017-18, to provide accurate financial information giving a “true and fair view” of the club’s revenues, including sponsorship income, and operating costs.

British media reports said City hired lawyer David Pannick to lead their defence, while the Premier League was represented by Adam Lewis KC.

The hearing began on September 16, 2024, and ended nearly three months later on December 6. The case was heard by an independent commission comprising three people appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

City were also banned from the Champions League for two years by European football’s governing body UEFA in 2020 after being found to have overstated sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016.

The club successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban.

Since Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group bought the club in 2008, City have won eight Premier League titles, one Champions League, four FA Cups and seven League Cups.

City currently top the Premier League after winning each of their opening five matches.

The stakes are particularly high because other Premier League clubs have already faced sporting sanctions for financial breaches.

Everton were deducted a total of eight points during the 2023-24 season following two separate breaches of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, while Nottingham Forest were deducted four points in March 2024 for breaching the same rules.

Newcastle United narrowly avoided potential sanctions after selling players before the June 30, 2024 financial reporting deadline to comply with spending regulations.