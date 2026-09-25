Taifa Stars handed reality check by Guinea-Bissau

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s preparations for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations suffered an early setback on Friday, September 25, 2026, as Guinea-Bissau secured a 2-0 victory in their opening Group L qualifier at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Franculino Djú and Mama Baldé scored either side of half-time to give Guinea-Bissau three points and underline the difference between creating opportunities and converting them.

For Tanzania, however, the result carries a different significance. The Taifa Stars are already guaranteed a place at the 2027 AFCON finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, meaning their six qualifying matches are effectively competitive preparation for the tournament.

CAF confirmed before the qualifiers that Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda would participate in the group stage despite their automatic qualification, with only the highest-ranked team among the remaining sides in each host’s group earning an additional finals place.

That arrangement makes results less important to Tanzania than they would normally be, but the performance against Guinea-Bissau exposed areas coach Miguel Gamondi will want to address.

The visitors showed greater efficiency in front of goal, breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Djú before Baldé doubled their advantage in the 58th minute.

Tanzania had attacking moments and fashioned opportunities, but their inability to turn possession and openings into goals ultimately proved costly.

The defeat also highlighted the value of using these matches as genuine tests rather than simply viewing them as rehearsal fixtures.

Guinea-Bissau arrived with a squad containing players based in several European leagues, including Djú and Baldé, while their new coach Emiliano Té is attempting to guide the Djurtus back to the continental finals after they missed the 2025 tournament.

For Guinea-Bissau, the victory provides an important early advantage in a group that also contains Nigeria and Madagascar.

Only one of those three teams can join Tanzania at the finals, increasing the value of every point collected against direct rivals.

Tanzania now have little time to dwell on the defeat. They face Madagascar on September 29 in their second Group L match, with the encounter scheduled in Casablanca, where Madagascar are using a neutral venue for their home fixture.

The match gives Gamondi another opportunity to assess his squad and address the attacking shortcomings exposed in Zanzibar.

With AFCON 2027 scheduled for June 19 to July 17 next year, Tanzania have several months to turn these competitive fixtures into meaningful preparation.

Today’s defeat, therefore, does not threaten Tanzania’s place at the tournament, but it does provide an early measure of the work still required if the qualifiers are to serve their intended purpose: preparing the hosts to compete effectively when the real continental test arrives.