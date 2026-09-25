MCL
|
MwanaClick
Home
Football
Basketball
Athletics
Swimming
More
•••
Sign in
My Account
Personal details
Change password
Purchases
Sign out
Search
Home
News
National
international
Sports
Football
Basketball
Athletics
Swimming
Business
Finance
Enterprise
Boss Talk
OpEd
Editorials
Our Columnists
Guest Columns
Cartoon
Puzzles
Zanzibar
Tourism
Blue Economy
Real Estate
Tech Page
Magazines
The Beat
Smart World
Political Reforms
Market Data
Jobs
Notices
Tenders
Notices
Tenders
Services
MCL
MwanaClick
Tanzania reschedules 2026 national exams over El Niño rains
Taifa Stars handed reality check by Guinea-Bissau
Friday, September 25, 2026
- 3 min read
By
Majuto Omary
Sports Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd
Also Read
Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges
Pedal Pursuit training race to attract about 100 cyclists
Latest
Trump’s diplomatic week exposes limits of US influence
From 1967 Zanzibar to Afrigo’s Glory: Remembering Moses Matovu
Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges
How space technology could reshape Tanzania’s agriculture
Finland offers Tanzania a blueprint for blue-economy innovation
In the headlines
View All
Tanzania moves closer to cable transport services
National exams brought forward over El Niño threat
Lissu claims the State wants him hanged on pure ‘speculation’
What Tanzania stands to gain from UN Security Council bid