Nandy festival 2026 heads to Kigoma after strong Shinyanga kickoff

What started as a dream for a young girl from Tanzania has grown into one of the country’s most recognizable music success stories.

This year, singer and songwriter Nandy is marking a major milestone with the launch of Nandy Festival 2026, a celebration of her 10-year journey in the music industry.

The festival officially kicked off in Shinyanga, drawing thousands of fans to ShyCom Grounds for a night of music, entertainment, and celebration.

The opening stop set the tone for what organisers describe as a touring festival experience, with the next edition now set to take place in Kigoma.

For Nandy, the Shinyanga event was a performance and a moment to reflect on a decade of growth, achievement, and the unwavering support of her fans.

Known for hit songs that have dominated airwaves across East Africa, Nandy has spent the last ten years evolving from a promising talent into one of Tanzania’s leading female artists.

The festival serves as a tribute to that journey while creating a platform that brings together music lovers, fellow artistes, brands, and local communities.

In her message following the launch, Nandy expressed deep gratitude for the milestone, thanking God, her fans, media, and sponsors for their continued support. She wrote:

“This year is a blessed year artistically as I have been granted the official launch of NANDY FESTIVAL.

This festival is not just entertainment, but also employment for many young people who will earn income through it, from artistes to both big and small business owners,” she said.

She described the festival as more than entertainment, emphasizing its potential to create employment opportunities for young people, from artists to small and large business owners involved in the value chain.

The Shinyanga edition featured live performances, fan interactions, and a festive atmosphere that highlighted the artist’s strong connection with her audience.

With Kigoma now confirmed as the next stop, the festival continues its regional rollout as part of this year’s programme.

Beyond the music, Nandy Festival represents a growing trend in Tanzania’s entertainment industry, where artists are creating their own signature events and experiences.

Such festivals not only strengthen fan engagement but also contribute to tourism, local businesses, and the wider creative economy.

As Nandy celebrates a decade in the spotlight, the festival stands as both a thank-you to her supporters and a statement of intent for the future.