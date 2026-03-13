Nandy brings African Princess style to Paris Fashion Week 2026–2027

Paris Fashion Week 2026–2027 arrives with its usual fanfare, drawing designers, celebrities, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world.

This season, Tanzania’s renowned Bongo Flava artiste Nandy makes waves at the event, captivating global audiences with her unique blend of music and fashion.

Wearing Emanuel Ungaro’s designs, the African Princess shares that attending the fashion week fulfils a long-time dream.

“Emanuel Ungaro has already said I’m the one! My dream of wearing his designs has come true! “Classic brand for classic people,” she says.

Her outfits, carefully curated from international designers, demonstrate her keen eye for style and her ability to make a statement without words.

Nandy shares her excitement with fans, writing, ‘We are breaking through. My first ever runway show I attend, I leave like this.”

She also recalls the thrilling moment when one of Paris’ top designers personally asked to dress her for runway shows, asking fans, “One of the top designers in Paris is assigned to dress me for my runway shows. Which one do you think I chose?

Her posts capture not just glamour, but also the sense of achievement and pride that comes with representing African talent on a global stage.

Born Faustina Charles Mfinanga, Nandy has built a formidable career in East African music over the past decade. She rose to prominence with chart-topping hits such as “Aibu”, “Kivuruge”, and “Ninogeshe”, cementing her status as one of Tanzania’s most influential musical talents.

In recent years, she has collaborated with top regional artistes, releasing tracks like “Dah!” featuring Alikiba, “Sweety” with Jux, and her 2026 single “Asante”, praised for its fusion of traditional Bongo Flava rhythms with modern pop sensibilities.

Nandy’s music, like her fashion, reflects a balance of cultural pride and contemporary appeal, resonating with audiences across Africa and beyond.

Her presence at Paris Fashion Week underscores the growing influence of African artists on global entertainment and fashion. Historically, African representation in major fashion capitals has been limited, but stars like Nandy are changing that narrative.

Fans flock to her social media pages to share their admiration. One fan writes, “No matter where you are from, your dream is valid, and you can sit among the stars. I am very happy for you, Nandy.”

Another says, “Nandy, you make us proud. Everything you do is fabulous, glamorous, and chic. I love every part of you. A round of applause for you.”

Yet another comments, “Congratulations, Madam Nandy. We are proud to be represented by Tanzania. Attending a fashion show in Paris is a great achievement.”

The French capital continues to cement its reputation as the ultimate stage for creativity, where tradition meets innovation and every runway tells a story. The week opens with a spectacular mix of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and avant-garde collections.

Celebrities and global influencers grace the front rows, adding glamour and international attention.

Stars like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, South Africa’s Tyla, and Nandy turn heads in statement pieces, often highlighting designers who push cultural and stylistic boundaries.

This year Tyla turns heads with a one-of-a-kind top by designer Simon Carle.

“It is a temporary tattoo, so it will peel off like a snake sheds its skin,” the designer explains.

The ephemeral look is a labour of love. Tyla shares behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing Carle applying the snakeskin temporary tattoo to her torso and trimming it to perfection.

She pairs the custom backless mock-neck with ultra-low-rise unbuttoned skinny jeans, a pair of brown and electric blue DSquared2 sandals, complemented by a chevron Valentino bag.

Among the standout presentations, Chanel, led by Matthieu Blazy, delivers a collection that fuses heritage with modernity. Stella McCartney celebrates 25 years in fashion as the week closes, Louis Vuitton captivates audiences with its alpine-inspired “Super Nature” collection, while Miu Miu offers minimalist, forest-floor aesthetics and generational casting.

Other iconic houses, including Saint Laurent, Dior, Balmain, Tom Ford, Hermès, McQueen, Chloé, and Alaïa, present collections that blend heritage with bold, forward-thinking design.

This season’s star-studded attendees include Zendaya, Oprah Winfrey, Tyla, Amy Adams, Bella Hadid, Elizabeth Olsen, Paris Jackson, Kid Cudi, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo, demonstrating how film, music, and fashion converge on the Parisian runways.

The 2026–2027 Paris Fashion Week is a milestone for Nandy, solidifying her status not just as a music icon but as a global fashion influencer.

Through her social media presence, and interactions with industry leaders, she demonstrates that the African creative industry is vibrant, diverse, and trendsetting, ready to take its place on the world stage.

Her Paris Fashion Week journey affirms the growing global footprint of African artistes, proving that talent, style, and cultural pride know no boundaries.