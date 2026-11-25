Nigeria. Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79, bringing to a close a remarkable career spanning nearly six decades across broadcasting, television and Nollywood.

His death was confirmed by his family on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in a statement signed by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family.

According to the announcement, the celebrated actor died at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu, Nigeria, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The statement, titled “An Iroko Has Fallen”, described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, while announcing that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

“With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON (Ononenyi),” the family stated.

For generations of African television audiences, Edochie was more than an actor. He was a commanding screen presence whose deep voice, measured delivery and mastery of traditional proverbs made him one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian entertainment.

His breakthrough came in 1987 when he portrayed Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's celebrated novel, Things Fall Apart.

His interpretation of the complex and uncompromising Igbo warrior earned him widespread recognition and established him as a major figure in African television.

The production, based on one of Africa's most influential literary works, introduced his talent to audiences beyond Nigeria and became one of the defining milestones of his acting career.

Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, Edochie had already established himself in broadcasting.

He began his professional career in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he spent several years developing his broadcasting skills and eventually rose through the ranks to senior management positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

His transition into acting brought a new dimension to his career, with his performance in Things Fall Apart opening doors to numerous television and film productions.

Over the decades, he became particularly associated with portraying traditional rulers, community elders, family patriarchs and authoritative figures.

His distinctive acting style, often characterised by memorable proverbs and commanding dialogue, became a familiar feature of Nigerian films.

His film credits include productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, the 2018 film directed by Genevieve Nnaji. In Lionheart, he played Chief Ernest Obiagu, the head of a family-owned transport business, bringing his familiar screen authority to a story centred on family, business and leadership.

Edochie's contribution to Nigeria's entertainment industry earned him several national and industry recognitions.

In 2003, he received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), recognising his contribution to the country.

He was also honoured with the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Industry Merit Award for his longstanding contribution to African film and television.

Beyond individual accolades, his influence extended to the generations of actors who followed him.

His ability to bring cultural identity, traditional storytelling and commanding characterisation to the screen helped shape the image of the veteran Nigerian actor.

His performances also gave international audiences a glimpse into Igbo traditions, language and storytelling, making him an important figure in the wider appreciation of African screen culture.

His passing marks a significant loss for Nollywood and the wider African entertainment industry. For audiences who grew up watching his performances, his legacy will remain closely associated with the memorable characters, powerful dialogue and unmistakable screen presence that defined his career.