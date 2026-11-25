







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has lined up water infrastructure projects for implementation through public-private partnerships (PPPs) to bridge supply deficits, curb operational losses and expand access to clean water in urban and rural communities.

The Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa) and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) outlined the plans yesterday during a meeting with editors, public institutions and investors to assess progress.

Organised by the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC), the forum enabled the agencies to explain how private capital, technical expertise and modern management systems could improve water service delivery.

Dawasa has identified major projects serving Dar es Salaam and neighbouring districts in Coast Region, including Kibaha, Bagamoyo, Kisarawe, Mkuranga and Chalinze.

Central to the urban programme is the Sh4.6 trillion Rufiji Water Project, a strategic national undertaking designed to draw raw water from the dam at the completed Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) on the Rufiji River.

“The project will be implemented in phases. Its first stage will abstract, treat and convey 750 million litres, equivalent to 750,000 cubic metres, daily through two main pipeline corridors,” said senior Dawasa official Daniel Mauma.

“Upon completion, the scheme will supply 1.5 million cubic metres daily, meeting demand in Dar es Salaam and Coast Region beyond 2050, with possible extensions to Lindi Region,” agency added.

The network will feature intake facilities, treatment plants, two booster pumping stations and six reservoirs with a combined capacity of 93 million litres.

Mr Mauma said Dawasa was also advancing the $111.5 million Ruvu Chini Expansion and Rehabilitation Project. The plant currently produces 270 million litres daily, with the upgrade expected to add 90 million litres, raising output to 360 million litres.

“Under the proposed PPP model, private investors will finance, rehabilitate and expand the plant before selling bulk treated water to Dawasa for distribution,” he said.

To mitigate power interruptions and rising electricity costs, Dawasa has planned a Sh114 billion project to install solar systems at major production plants and booster stations.

The initiative aims to stabilise operations, limit shutdowns caused by Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) grid outages and reduce operating costs.

The authority also intends to reduce non-revenue water through performance-based PPP contracts. “Pilot schemes are planned in Kibaha, costing Sh30 billion, and Bagamoyo. Private firms will invest in leak-detection and repair technology, with payments tied to verified water savings,” said Mr Mauma.

Dawasa currently supplies 553,000 cubic metres daily against demand of 720,000 cubic metres, leaving a shortfall of more than 167,000 cubic metres that has necessitated water rationing.

“Demand across our service area is projected to reach 1.3 million cubic metres daily by 2050,” Mr Mauma said, noting that tariffs had remained unchanged since 2010 despite rising electricity, chemical and maintenance costs, limiting funds for major rehabilitation works. He also cited roadworks, particularly along the Tegeta corridor, as a cause of damage to underground mains.

Ageing pipes in neighbourhoods where detached houses are being replaced by multi-storey apartments also risk leaking into wastewater tanks.

Alongside the proposed partnerships, he said Dawasa is using internal and government funds to address local shortages by drilling nine boreholes in Kimbiji and developing additional wells in Temeke and Kigamboni.

In rural areas, Ruwasa is piloting a Sh152 billion project in Dodoma Region to test private sector participation in constructing, financing, operating and maintaining water schemes.

Drawing on Senegal’s experience and the 2025 National Water Policy, the pilot is intended to guide wider reforms.

“Ruwasa oversees water services across 25 regions and 128 districts on Mainland Tanzania. Success in the pilot project will guide expansion decisions to these regions,” said the agency’s water resources engineer and technical services specialist, Mr Davis Rweyemamu.

He said rural water coverage had reached 85.2 per cent as of December last year, following cumulative government investment of Sh1.8 trillion.

“Despite this progress, 1,575 villages still lack clean water. Ruwasa is seeking partnerships to achieve universal access by 2030 and meet Tanzania’s Vision 2050 targets, which envisage over 70 percent private sector participation across key sectors,” he said.

Mr Rweyemamu said private investment could reduce the high per-capita cost of extending infrastructure to scattered rural communities and strengthen Community-Based Water Supply Organisations.

The programme also prioritises metering to improve consumption tracking, ensure accurate billing and increase revenue collection.

“Reliable income and regular maintenance are vital to keeping schemes functional after construction,” he said.

Ruwasa also highlighted climate-financing opportunities, citing a Manyara Region project generating billions of shillings through carbon credits.

“Providing clean water reduces the need for residents to fell trees for firewood to boil water, curbing deforestation while creating an additional funding stream,” Mr Rweyemamu said.

Opening the forum on Monday, PPPC executive director David Kafulila said Tanzania needed PPPs to achieve its Development Vision 2050 goal of building a $1 trillion economy, noting that public resources alone could not finance the required infrastructure.

“Vision 2050 dictates a 70 percent private sector contribution. The private sector plays a vital role in reaching these targets,” said Mr Kafulila.