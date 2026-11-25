







Dar es Salaam. School buses, cargo trucks, hired vehicles and upcountry buses are set to come under closer monitoring after the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) announced plans to extend its vehicle tracking system to the three categories.

The system dubbed Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS) will also be installed in school buses to monitor how pupils are transported between their homes and schools.

Latra’s Acting Director General, Abdallah Mhagama said yesterday at the second Sustainable Land Transport Week themed Accelerating Sustainable, Green, Safe and Inclusive Transport that VTMS has developed following challenges experienced with the earlier Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), which was installed in passenger buses.

“We have closed loopholes that allowed the manipulation of vehicle movement data by upgrading its tracking platform from the VTS to VTMS, the system upgrade has been developed using local experts rather than relying on external contractors, as was the case with the previous system, in a move aimed at strengthening the authority's capacity to manage and further develop the technology,” he said.

Latra’s Head of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Eliud Kataraihya, said on the sideline event that the new system had undergone significant changes in its design, structure and technology to improve efficiency and address weaknesses identified in the previous platform.

“Essentially, we have upgraded the system previously known as VTS, and it is now being referred to as VTMS. We procured the first system from a contractor, but the current one has been developed by our own local experts,” he said.

He said the changes had reduced the authority's dependence on external contractors for system upgrades while strengthening the capacity of LATRA's technical team to develop the technology in line with the evolving needs of the transport sector.

Mr Kataraihya said the new system had also been designed to accommodate a wider range of transport vehicles, rather than buses alone. Plans are under way to extend its application to goods vehicles, commuter buses and other modes of transport in line with government guidelines.

Explaining the challenges associated with the previous system, he said weaknesses in its design had created loopholes that some users exploited to interfere with vehicle movement data. This sometimes resulted in speeds recorded by the system differing from the actual speeds of vehicles on the road.

“With the new system, we have closed those loopholes. It now communicates directly with the devices installed in vehicles. We have also introduced several security measures to protect the devices and ensure that the information transmitted to the system cannot be manipulated,” he said.

He said another major improvement was the introduction of video telematics technology, which supports the use of cameras installed facing the driver, at the front of the vehicle and along its sides to monitor driving behaviour and journeys.

According to him, the technology will help identify risky driver behaviour, including failure to wear seat belts, using mobile phones while driving and yawning, which may indicate fatigue.

He said the information would be transmitted to the system, enabling supervisors to monitor drivers' conditions and take appropriate action to improve road safety.

In another development, Mr Kataraihya said the upgraded platform had enhanced transport operators' ability to manage their fleets by allowing them to designate specific operating zones for their vehicles and receive alerts whenever a vehicle moves outside its assigned area.

He said that, unlike the previous system, under which incident reports were first sent to latra's 24-hour monitoring centre before being forwarded to the relevant parties, the new platform could transmit alerts directly to officers responsible for the respective areas, allowing for quicker intervention.

He added that the improvements had also enabled drivers to monitor their own performance and identify mistakes they make on the road, giving them an opportunity to improve their driving habits.

“We have also empowered drivers to assess themselves by reviewing how they have been driving and identifying the mistakes they have made so that they can improve the way they operate their vehicles,” he said.

Mr Kataraihya said these were among the improvements introduced under the new system, adding that LATRA would continue to provide updates on its capabilities and how it would contribute to strengthening the regulation and management of land transport.

as its use expands.

Officiating the event, Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa said the sector had an important role to play in achieving Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which seeks to build a competitive and inclusive economy through science, technology and innovation.

He said the sector had an important role to play in achieving Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which seeks to build a competitive and inclusive economy through science, technology and innovation.

He applauded Latra for developing a digital vehicle-tracking system using local expertise and resources. He urged the responsible institutions to ensure the technology improves transport services while protecting users' information and rights.

“Sustainable transport is not just about good roads or modern vehicles. It is about ensuring that people reach their destinations safely, on time and at a cost they can afford, without damaging the environment,” he said.

Dr Mbarawa called on transport institutions to focus on five areas: linking production centres with markets, improving public transport, promoting clean energy and technology, providing services that accommodate people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, and improving road safety and the resilience of infrastructure to climate change.

He also urged private investors to support the shift towards electric vehicles, natural gas-powered vehicles and other cleaner transport technologies.