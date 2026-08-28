Peter Cullen, Legendary Voice of Optimus Prime, Dies at 85

Peter Cullen, the legendary Canadian voice actor best known for giving life to Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has died at the age of 85. Cullen died on August 26, 2026, at his home in Los Angeles, according to his agent. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Cullen’s career spanned more than six decades, but his deep, commanding voice became inseparable from Optimus Prime. He first voiced the heroic Autobot leader in the original Transformers animated series in 1984 and later returned to the character for numerous animated projects, video games and the live-action movie franchise, including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023.

Beyond Transformers, Cullen was also beloved as Eeyore, the gloomy but lovable donkey from Winnie the Pooh. He voiced the character across several television shows, films and other projects, demonstrating his remarkable range as a performer.

His other notable work included providing the voice and vocal effects for The Predator in the 1987 film Predator, voicing KARR in Knight Rider, and appearing in animated productions such as DuckTales, G.I. Joe and Voltron. He also provided the iconic roar of King Kong in the 1976 King Kong film.