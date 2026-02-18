Professor Jay confirms major comeback performance

Speaking on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, during the official announcement of the new season, Professor Jay said he is back after stepping away due to various challenges, including health concerns.
He revealed that he is preparing one of the biggest performances of his career, designed to officially mark his return and reconnect with supporters who have stood by him throughout his journey.
“Professor Jay wa ‘Mitulinga’ is now fit. I am taking fans from where I started in Bongo Flava to where I stopped. Many artistes I have worked with will be present to show love. That day will be more than just a show,” said the former Mikumi MP on the opposition Chadema.
Widely regarded as a pioneer of Bongo Flava, Professor Jay played a pivotal role in shaping Tanzania’s hip-hop movement, using his music to address social issues while building a loyal, cross-generational fan base.
His appearance at Bongo Flava Honours has already generated excitement, with fans eager to witness the return of one of the genre’s most influential voices.
With his comeback confirmed, Professor Jay signals the start of a new chapter, one that could redefine his legacy and reassert his presence in Tanzania’s evolving music scene.