Professor Jay confirms major comeback performance

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava veteran Joseph Haule, popularly known as Professor Jay, has confirmed his return to the stage, declaring he is ready to reclaim his place in Tanzania’s music industry.

The rapper is set to headline the fourth season launch of Bongo Flava Honours on May 1.

Organised by Deiwaka World, the event will mark his first major performance after an extended absence from the spotlight.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, during the official announcement of the new season, Professor Jay said he is back after stepping away due to various challenges, including health concerns.

He revealed that he is preparing one of the biggest performances of his career, designed to officially mark his return and reconnect with supporters who have stood by him throughout his journey.

“Professor Jay wa ‘Mitulinga’ is now fit. I am taking fans from where I started in Bongo Flava to where I stopped. Many artistes I have worked with will be present to show love. That day will be more than just a show,” said the former Mikumi MP on the opposition Chadema.

Widely regarded as a pioneer of Bongo Flava, Professor Jay played a pivotal role in shaping Tanzania’s hip-hop movement, using his music to address social issues while building a loyal, cross-generational fan base.

His appearance at Bongo Flava Honours has already generated excitement, with fans eager to witness the return of one of the genre’s most influential voices.