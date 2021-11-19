PSquare brothers end their 5yr beef

By Agencies More by this Author

It is official, the twin brothers’ have resolved their differences after 5 years of no see.

On Wednesday, the former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together, as they hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.

This was the first time the brothers were meeting after a series of indicators that they had settled their feud. The two ironed out their difference before their birthday that falls on November 18.





“Happy special birthday to us cc @peterpsquare,” posted Paul.

Advertisement

About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media. As that is not enough, Paul’s estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.