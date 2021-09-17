Rick Ross ready to invest $3.5 million in Tanzania

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. American rapper Rick Ross has said he is ready to invest a tune of $3.5 million( Sh8.1 billion) in real estate in Tanzania.

Ross whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II has a net worth of $40 Million mainly from music but is also an entrepreneur.

His main business venture is owning several Wingstop restaurants in the US.

The Maybach Music Group boss revealed in an interview with presenter Omary Tambwe alias Lil Ommy through a zoom video conferencing.

Lil Ommy suggested three places in the country that are potential investment spots, which include commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar.

Replying to the suggestions Ross said: I love being around water but I want to be around people too, so if I spend $3.5 million I will have something amazing.

Related Rick Ross addresses Hamisa Mobetto dating rumours

Advertisement



Apart from investing in real estate the 45-year-old rapper said he will visit Mount Kilimanjaro and spend one week there.

“I have been hearing of Serengeti and Kilimanjaro my whole life, me being an artiste, entrepreneur and a boss it takes up to 10 years to get your feet planned to enjoy the ground,’

“I am at the point where I have time and I can afford to go to Kilimanjaro to enjoy being there for a week,” he said.



