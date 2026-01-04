Shilole accident claims yet to be officially reported, police say

Dar es Salaam. The Kigoma Regional Police have said that reports circulating on social media about an accident involving musician and entrepreneur Zuwena Mohamed, popularly known as Shilole, have not been officially lodged at any police station.

The report of the alleged accident was made on Saturday, January 3, 2025, by the Kigoma Urban legislator, Mr Clayton Revocatus, popularly known as Baba Levo.

He said the artist was involved in an accident in the Malagalasi area of Kigoma, a short distance before entering the Tabora Region.

Shilole was travelling from Kigoma after attending a “Pilau Day” event organised by the lawmaker, heading to Dodoma.

Baba Levo said the car they were using hit a cow on the road, and Shilole was taken to Dar es Salaam for further medical treatment.

However, the Kigoma Regional Police Commander, Philemon Makungu, said in a statement issued Saturday, January 3, 2026, that no report of the accident has been filed at any police station in the region, despite claims that the Toyota Alphard carrying the artist hit a cow in the Malagalasi area of Uvinza District.

“The truth is that this accident report has not been filed at any police station in Kigoma Region,” said Mr Makungu.

He explained that, under the law, any driver involved in a road accident causing death, injury or damage to a vehicle must report it to the nearest police station.

Reporting is necessary to obtain medical assistance, investigate the incident, and take appropriate legal action against the person responsible.

“We advise any driver involved in an accident to report it to a police station so that an investigation can be conducted and legal action taken against the person responsible,” he added.

The police emphasised that if the accident did occur, Shilole should report it officially so that an investigation can be carried out.

Meanwhile, the Kigoma Regional Police urged all drivers to continue observing road safety laws to prevent accidents caused by negligence.

A day after the police statement, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Shilole posted on Instagram, “I have seen God with my own eyes. After the accident, I am standing today by His grace. Praise and glory belong to Him forever; every breath I take today is a testimony to Him.