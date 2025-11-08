Why Tanzanian artistes must tread carefully in politics

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s entertainment industry is facing a familiar but intensifying dilemma, recalling October 21, when Hip Hop artiste Cosmas Mfoy, famously known as Rapcha, released his thought-provoking track Politrix.

In it, he rapped, “You don’t know how hard I’m fighting to leave a legacy, and I don’t want to divide my fans.”

At the time, it seemed a bold artistic statement. In hindsight, Rapcha may have foreseen the storm soon to hit the music scene, where politics, fan loyalty, and artistic identity collide.

Since the October 29 general election and the curfew that followed, accompanied by an internet shutdown, many artistes have found themselves on precarious ground.

Fans who once idolised them have withdrawn support, accusing stars of aligning with politicians who fail to defend public interests during times of crisis.

When internet access resumed on November 3, the impact was visible. Diamond Platnumz, one of Africa’s biggest stars, lost nearly 10,000 Instagram followers, dropping from 18.8 million to 18.7 million.

Hip Hop heavyweight Billnass deleted his account entirely after his shop was vandalised. Shilole and Jux also reported property damage.

In today’s hyper-connected world, fans expect more than music; they demand accountability.

Reflecting on this tension, Hip Hop artiste Fredrick Albert Komba, known as Fredrick Mulla, shared his perspective while analysing Politrix.

Mulla warned that artistes mixing deeply with politics are taking a dangerous risk.

“I’m not saying it’s wrong for an artiste to have political preferences. Sometimes you might support CCM or Chadema, but before you wear that colour, first stand with the truth. Sit with what’s right that will protect you,” he said.

He stressed that artistes are mirrors of society and should consider carefully before aligning with those who oppress or manipulate the public.

“Sometimes it’s better not to participate in political campaigns at all. It keeps you safe,” he added.

Talent manager Godfrey Abel noted that political involvement can damage an artiste’s brand in ways that are difficult to repair.

“When you pick a political side, you immediately lose a portion of your market,” he said, adding that even if intentions are pure, fans may perceive it as betrayal.

Comedian Masatu Ndaro echoed the sentiment, highlighting the harsh judgement entertainers face when showing political preference.

“There’s nothing harder than being an artiste. Remember, we are citizens too, with no special powers. What wrong have we done? For those saying we deserved what happened, tell me what exactly my crime was? When famous people suffer because of political beliefs, who stands with their families?” he wrote.

He urged fans to recognise that artistes rely on their craft to survive.

“We come from humble backgrounds, with people depending on us. Let’s follow the law, yes, but also remember that no artiste is unaware of the importance of their fans,” he said.

These contrasting perspectives reveal the growing complexity of fame in the digital era. Artistes are no longer just entertainers; they are seen as moral voices and influencers in national debates. The challenge lies in knowing when to speak and when to remain silent.

Several celebrities have, however, used social media to express condolences to families affected by election-related violence.

Veteran actor Steven Mengele, alias Steve Nyerere, wrote, “As a Tanzanian, I send my condolences to all fellow citizens. Our nation’s greatest pride is peace and unity, but we’ve lost our youth. As we mourn, let’s ask ourselves: Is this really our culture? What brought us here? And let’s remember every Tanzanian has a role to restore our nation’s honour.”

He added, “This is not the time to point fingers. It’s a time to unite and remind the devil that we stand as one for the greater good. Let peace and unity remain our nation’s symbol and pride.”

Singer and entrepreneur Zuwena Mohammed, better known as Shilole, expressed sorrow after her restaurant was burned during the unrest.

In an open online letter, Shilole wrote, “First, I send heartfelt condolences to all who have lost loved ones, suffered injuries, or faced loss due to violence. Returning pain for pain is not humanity, nor is it the foundation of our nation. Political differences should never erase our shared identity. Before politics, we are one people, one Tanzania.”

She continued, “Some people are celebrating what happened, claiming I deserved it because of my political views. But the truth is, I’ve never insulted or harmed anyone. I’ve only supported my party, CCM.”

Hitmaker Juma Jux, whose fashion store was also attacked, called for prayers and healing, writing, “Let’s keep our country in prayer and support those who are hurt.”

Meanwhile, Ally Saleh, famously known as Alikiba, offered a public apology to fans: “My fellow Tanzanians, I am truly sorry if I’ve offended you in any way. My condolences to all who are mourning.”