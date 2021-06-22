Diamond and Zari to appear on Netflix documentary

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz and Zari The Bosslady are among the African celebrities who will be appearing on Netflix soon.

Netflix South Africa has announced that the celebrities will appear in a documentary titled 'Young, Famous & African' which will start airing in a few days online.

Zari from Uganda has already asked his fans to stay attentive, because they will get to know a lot about them and have fun as well.

“Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix's first-ever African reality show, coming soon! #YoungFamousAndAfrican” Zari posted on Instagram.

Diamond will be the second Tanzanian to appear on Netflix after Idris Sultan who appeared on March 26 this year through a film called 'Slay' which brought together African stars like Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Simphiwe Ngema, Amanda Du-Pont.

The Netflix network was launched on August 29, 1997 at California in the United States, to date more than 200 million people worldwide have registered as subscribers.

Netflix is available worldwide except in Syria, North Korea and China, Also it has branches in Netherlands, France, Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, Japan and South Korea, South Africa and Nigeria.



