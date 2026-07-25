The animator rewriting Tanzania’s story, one frame at a time

For many people, animation begins and ends with cartoons.

For Dennis Mchanga, it is something far more profound.

It is history preserved. Memory reconstructed. Identity reclaimed.

At a time when Tanzania's creative industry is searching for fresh ways to tell local stories, Mchanga belongs to a new generation of filmmakers using technology not to escape reality, but to bring forgotten African narratives back to life.

His animated documentary on veteran diplomat and women's rights icon Gertrude Mongella, which premiered at the 2026 Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), signalled more than the arrival of another animator. It introduced a storyteller determined to prove that animation can carry the same emotional and historical weight as live action cinema.

An Old Soul with Modern Tools

Spend a few minutes talking to Mchanga and one thing becomes immediately clear: his greatest obsession isn't animation.

It's people.

"I'm naturally a very curious person," he says. "I enjoy going beyond the surface to understand how and why things work."

He describes himself as someone constantly looking backwards in order to understand the present, fascinated by history, culture and the decisions that shaped today's world.

"I've always been asking myself one question: How did we get to where we are today?"

That curiosity, he says, is the foundation of every story he creates.

Choosing Between Three Dreams

Ironically, animation wasn't his only passion.

At one point, Mchanga found himself torn between filmmaking, animation and coding.

Storytelling won.

Rather than choosing one discipline over another, he decided to pursue filmmaking and animation simultaneously, buying a camera, microphones, lights and lenses while teaching himself how to create digital worlds on a computer.

"Animation allowed me to build worlds independently," he says.

"With a good computer, dedication and the willingness to learn, I could bring ideas to life without needing a large team."

That decision would eventually become his competitive advantage.

While others specialised in either filmmaking or animation, Mchanga learned to blend both. The combination opened doors to music videos, short films and commercial projects, while quietly laying the groundwork for much bigger ambitions.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

His journey wasn't easy.

Like many aspiring African animators, one of his earliest hurdles wasn't creativity. It was hardware.

Animation demands powerful computers, something few young creatives can easily afford.

"The computer I eventually got was not the most powerful," he recalls, "but it was enough to start."

Supported by his father and driven by relentless discipline, Mchanga immersed himself in both university training and self directed learning.

Online courses became his second classroom.

Long nights became routine.

"The programme gave me a foundation," he says, "but I knew I needed to explore deeper."

That philosophy still shapes his work today.

Why Gertrude Mongella?

His biggest breakthrough came through an unexpected conversation.

Before working with veteran diplomat and Pan African icon Gertrude Mongella, Mchanga admits he knew surprisingly little about the woman behind the public figure.

Meeting her changed everything.

"Before even discussing my skills, she wanted to know me as a person," he remembers.

Then came the moment that would define the project.

"You should tell my story with these new generation skills you have," Mongella told him.

Instead of giving a long speech, Mchanga simply extended his hand.

She laughed.

The handshake became an agreement.

Rather than producing another traditional documentary, he chose animation.

Not because it was easier, but because it was smarter.

With limited resources, a tight production schedule and a story spanning decades, animation allowed him to recreate moments impossible to film in real life while remaining faithful to Mongella's memories.

Her personal photographs, conversations and historical research became the blueprint for every frame.





More Than Cartoons

Mchanga is determined to challenge one of animation's biggest misconceptions.

"People often think animators just create cartoons," he says.

"I see it differently. We create performances, worlds and emotions. The difference is that our actors and environments are built from imagination."

His creative process reflects that philosophy.

Before opening animation software, he spends countless hours researching history, studying architecture, clothing, language and even how people carried themselves during a particular era.

When reference material doesn't exist, he becomes his own actor, recording himself performing scenes before translating those movements into animated characters.

For him, technology is simply another storytelling tool.

"The goal is always to choose the right tool to serve the idea."





Where AI Fits In

Unlike many creators embracing generative artificial intelligence, Mchanga has drawn a clear line.

He doesn't use AI to create visual assets for his films.

Instead, he treats it as a thinking partner.

"I use it to polish specific details, explore alternative perspectives or challenge my own ideas," he explains.

"But the final decisions, storytelling choices and creative direction remain mine."

For Mchanga, human experience, not algorithms, must remain at the heart of storytelling.

"The tools may evolve," he says, "but the heart of storytelling still comes from human experiences, imagination and the ability to connect with an audience."





The Future of Tanzanian Animation

Ask him about Tanzania's animation industry, and his answer is both realistic and optimistic.

He acknowledges the industry's challenges, including limited funding, scarce production infrastructure and few opportunities for specialised collaboration.

But he also believes African storytellers possess something no one else can replicate.

"Our cultures, histories and experiences give us unique perspectives that the world wants to see."

What the industry needs now, he argues, is structured support similar to what technology startups receive: pitching competitions, funding opportunities, mentorship and production backing.

"Creative projects also begin as ideas," he says.

"Many talented filmmakers have strong concepts but lack the resources to develop them."

Dreaming Bigger Than One Film

Mchanga isn't thinking about his next project.

He's thinking about the next decade.

Currently in pre production is Kale: A Stolen God, an ambitious animated feature inspired by the history, culture and traditions of the Kerewe people.

If realised, it could become Tanzania's first feature length animated film created by a Tanzanian filmmaker.

Beyond that lies an even more personal dream: a cinematic retelling of the Kagera War.

Not simply as a military story.

But as a human one.

"What attracts me is the ordinary people, soldiers and leaders who lived through one of the most significant moments in Tanzania's history."

Ultimately, his vision stretches beyond entertainment.

"In the next ten years," he says, "I see a new narrative of Africa emerging, one rooted in our origins, cultures, histories and human experiences."

It's an ambitious goal.

But if his work so far is any indication, Dennis Mchanga isn't just animating stories.