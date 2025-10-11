Study reveals TikTok’s growing influence on global music charts

Dar es Salaam. There was a time when discovering new music meant waiting for your favourite DJ to drop a fresh track on the radio or catching the latest video on TV.

Today, the spotlight has shifted from radio and television to the palm of your hand, where just a few seconds of sound can turn an unknown artist into a global sensation.

TikTok has emerged as the most powerful platform for discovering, sharing, and popularising music worldwide.

We have seen it time and again. Songs like Water by Tyla, Love Nwantiti by CKay, Shake It to the Max, and Komasava by Diamond Platnumz gained massive attention after fans began creating videos featuring them on TikTok.

When American star Chris Brown shared a dance clip of Komasava, it exposed the track to an even wider audience, proof that a moment on TikTok can open doors to the global market.

According to the TikTok Music Impact Report 2024, produced in partnership with analytics firm Luminate, the platform has become central to the global music ecosystem, propelling songs from obscurity to the top of international charts.

Eighty-four percent of the songs that entered the Billboard Global 200 chart in 2024 first went viral on TikTok before reaching mainstream streaming platforms.

Another 12 percent achieved viral fame while already on the chart, while only four percent managed to chart without any TikTok moment.

The findings highlight a major shift in how music reaches listeners, where once radio and television were the main routes to success.

“TikTok has changed everything about how we release and promote music,” says one of Tanzania’s popular club DJs, Mr Ridhiwani Maulid alias DJ Rima.

The research also found that artists who perform well on TikTok experience an average of 11 percent growth in their on-demand streams during the three days after their videos peak on the platform.

This means that for musicians, TikTok virality doesn’t just bring fame, it translates into tangible streaming numbers and earnings.

Music manager Godfrey Abel alias Bob agrees, saying the platform has transformed how managers operate.

“We used to plan album launches and radio tours. Now, we plan content calendars for TikTok. You have to understand trends, visuals, and audience behaviour,” he explains.

He adds that the platform rewards creativity and connection.

“Even unknown artists can suddenly become global stars if the timing and sound are right,” he shares.

Beyond boosting new releases, TikTok is also breathing new life into older tracks.

The report reveals that in 2024 alone, over 50 older songs re-entered the Billboard Global 200 after going viral on the platform.

Many users, particularly Gen Z, enjoy rediscovering hits from past decades and giving them new life through videos, memes, and remixes.

In Tanzania and across Africa, the effects are already visible. Local artists such as Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, Harmonize, Jay Melody, Marioo, and Rayvanny have seen their songs trend globally thanks to TikTok dance challenges and remix clips.

However, not everyone sees the trend as entirely positive. Some fear the obsession with virality could pressure artists to make music tailored to the TikTok format, short, catchy, and danceable, rather than focusing on depth and long-term artistry.

Others argue that fame on the platform doesn’t always guarantee sustainability, as many viral songs fade as quickly as they rise.

According to Abdulla Khamis, alias DJ Dully, the platform can make you famous in a day, but it can also forget you just as fast.

“If you don’t have a plan after the trend dies, your song fades with the hashtag,” he says.