Tanzanian content creator Kiredio assures fans he is safe in Dubai

Tanzanian content creator Vicent Njau, popularly known as Kiredio, has reassured his followers that he is safe while currently staying in Dubai, despite rising tensions in the region.

Speaking in a phone interview with Mwananchi, Kiredio explained that life in the city remains largely normal and that residents are continuing with their daily routines.

“Our fans should not be worried. We are safe and we are in Dubai city itself,” he said. “Some people online have been saying we are somewhere in the villages, but that is not true.”

Kiredio also addressed concerns circulating on social media, noting that Dubai’s security systems are highly advanced.

According to him, the city has a strong air defence system capable of intercepting incoming threats before they reach the ground.

“Here they have an air defence system that destroys missiles in the sky before they land,” he said. “As of yesterday, I think more than 198 missiles had been intercepted while still in the air.”

To further reassure the public, Kiredio noted that the country’s leadership has been visible in public spaces.

He pointed out that the King and the President were seen walking around Dubai Mall, an act he says was meant to demonstrate that the situation remains under control.

“Many of the videos circulating online are not from Dubai,” he explained. “Security here is very strong. The areas that were attacked were mainly the airport and some American military bases.”

The tensions follow ongoing military strikes involving Israel and the United States against Iran, which have intensified concerns across the region.

Reports indicate that the conflict has led to the death of several high-ranking Iranian officials.

Despite the developments, Kiredio said daily life in Dubai continues with minimal disruption.

However, he admitted that travel plans remain uncertain due to restrictions in the airspace.

“The plan to return home is still unclear because the airspace has been closed,” he said. “No flights were coming in or leaving, although by yesterday evening some planes had started to arrive and depart again.”