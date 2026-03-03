Tanzania warns citizens against travel to Middle East

Tanzania government has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to the Middle East as it closely monitors the deteriorating security situation in the region following rising tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In a statement, the government advised Tanzanians planning trips to the region to postpone their travel, while those already there were urged to remain indoors and limit movement for their safety.

The advisory covers Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Citizens in the affected countries have been encouraged to take necessary precautions, comply with instructions issued by local authorities and avoid travelling to or from the region during this period.

They are also advised to avoid areas with military or security operations, use official communication channels for information, and remain vigilant at all times.

The government further called on Tanzanians to keep their passports and identification documents in safe and easily accessible places in case of emergencies.