Tanzanian musician Matonya freed on bail after remand over rape allegations in Kenya

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Nairobi. Bongo Flava artiste Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, popularly known as Matonya, has been released on bail after spending more than 20 days in remand at Shimo La Tewa Prison in Mombasa, Kenya, following allegations of rape.

Matonya was released on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, after fulfilling bail conditions set by the Shanzu Law Court on April 9, 2026.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, his friend Rashid Naaman confirmed that the musician was freed the previous evening.

Also Read

“Yes, he has been released. He came out of prison on Tuesday evening,” he said.

The artiste also posted a video on his Instagram account, expressing gratitude to God and Tanzanians for their prayers following his release on bail.

Regarding the allegations against him, Matonya said he could not comment on the matter as it is still before the court, adding that he wished to be left out of speculation.

Previously, the musician was arraigned in court facing rape charges, which he denied. The court granted him bail of KSh500,000 (approximately Sh10 million), on condition that he surrenders his passport and does not leave the court’s jurisdiction without permission.

Latest

  1. Tanzania secures $1.27 billion for SGR expansion

  2. Ukraine asks Israel to seize vessel it says is carrying grain stolen by Russia

  3. Elon Musk testifies Sam Altman was not 'honest' about OpenAI's nonprofit mission

  4. Inquiry commission addresses Tanzania's election fatalities and viral images debate

  5. TPDC calls for deeper regional integration as East Africa nears ‘first oil’ era

In the headlines

View All