Unusual married-life arrangement: Diamond and Zuchu living under separate roofs

The husband is in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam. The wife is also in Mbezi Beach. The twist? They reportedly each have their own home.

That detail has sparked conversations around Bongo Flava stars Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu, bringing their marriage back into the spotlight, this time not because of a song, romantic gesture or social media post, but because of their living arrangement.

For many people, marriage naturally means sharing a home. So, reports that Diamond and Zuchu maintain separate residences, despite living in the same Mbezi Beach area, have prompted one obvious question: Why don’t they simply live together?

While some believe married couples should live under one roof, others argue that how a couple organises its private life is a personal decision, provided both partners are comfortable with the arrangement.

And that is where religion enters the conversation.

Does Islam require couples to live under one roof?

According to Sheikh Athuman Idd, it does not.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwanaspoti, Sheikh Athuman explained that living in the same house is not a condition for a valid Islamic marriage.

“In Islam, living in the same house is not a condition for the validity of a marriage, and there is no provision in Islam that forces couples to do so,” he said.

He added that if a husband and wife mutually agree to maintain separate residences, their marriage remains valid.

“If they understand each other and willingly agree that each should live in their own home for whatever reason, their marriage remains 100 per cent valid, and they continue to be legally married before God and society,” he said.

In other words, two houses do not automatically mean two separate marriages.

The key issue, according to the Sheikh, is whether the arrangement is mutually agreed upon and whether the couple continues to fulfil their responsibilities as husband and wife.

That distinction is particularly relevant when it comes to celebrity relationships, where gaps in information can quickly become filled with public speculation.

Diamond and Zuchu have spoken about it

The discussion surrounding the couple’s living arrangements is not entirely new.

Zuchu previously said that having separate homes was a decision they had made themselves and was not the result of a quarrel, separation or marital conflict.

That statement provides important context amid the latest conversations.

Therefore, the fact that Diamond and Zuchu reportedly maintain separate residences should not, on its own, be taken as evidence that their marriage is facing trouble.

For a couple whose relationship has attracted considerable public interest, however, even personal lifestyle choices can become a subject of debate.

A marriage kept away from the spotlight

Diamond and Zuchu’s marriage itself was initially kept private.

The two are understood to have undergone an Islamic marriage ceremony in January 2025. Their marriage became more widely known in June 2025 after Sheikh Walid Kawambwa revealed that he had officiated their union approximately five months earlier.

Diamond later shared photographs and videos associated with the occasion, while Zuchu also publicly acknowledged her status as Diamond’s wife.

So, the question now is not necessarily whether the two are married.

That has already been publicly acknowledged by the couple and religious figures connected to their union.

What continues to intrigue fans is what their marriage looks like behind the scenes.

For Diamond and Zuchu, that apparently includes maintaining separate homes within the same neighbourhood.

Whether the arrangement is unusual, practical or simply the way they have chosen to organise their lives remains a matter for the couple.

But from the religious perspective explained by Sheikh Athuman, a marriage does not become less valid simply because a husband and wife do not share the same roof.