GGML commits Sh1.2bn to treat 300 children with heart conditions in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has committed Sh1.2 billion over three years to support cardiac treatment for 300 children across Tanzania, expanding access to specialised care for families unable to afford the cost of treatment.

Under an agreement signed on August 14, 2026 at the company’s headquarters in Geita Region, GGML will provide about Sh400 million annually to facilitate treatment for 100 children, including those requiring specialised procedures, surgery, medication and follow up care.

The partnership, facilitated by Global Medicare, will involve the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and seeks to strengthen collaboration between the Government and private sector in addressing paediatric heart conditions.

GGML Managing Director Ashraf Suryaningrat said the company decided to support the programme after assessing its track record and impact on access to specialised cardiac services.

“We look forward to a three year partnership. It involves 100 children annually and approximately Sh400 million per year,” he said.

JKCI Executive Director and Consultant Cardiologist Dr Peter Richard Kisenge said the contribution would directly support children requiring urgent cardiac care, noting that treatment varies depending on each patient’s condition.

“Some children require surgery, others need specialised procedures to close heart defects, while others require medication and continued medical monitoring,” he said.