African expertise can strengthen Tanzania’s election inquiry, League says

Dar es Salaam. The League of United Kingdoms of Afrika has backed Tanzania’s decision to involve judges from other African countries in the inquiry into events surrounding the October 29, 2025 General Election, saying the move could strengthen public confidence in the process.

In a statement dated August 11, 2026, the South Africa-based organisation said Africa had a pool of experienced professionals in law, human rights, justice, governance and conflict resolution who could contribute to the inquiry.

It said the participation of judges from countries such as Namibia and Uganda should not be viewed as interference in Tanzania’s internal affairs, but as an opportunity to draw on wider African legal expertise.

The League commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Government for seeking external expertise, saying the move demonstrated institutional confidence and a willingness to consider diverse legal perspectives on an issue of national importance.

It also stressed that the Commission of Inquiry should operate within a clear legal framework, with defined terms of reference, appropriate procedures and sufficient authority to fulfil its mandate.

The organisation urged Tanzanians, political actors, civil society and other stakeholders to allow the Commission to complete its work before reaching conclusions about its credibility or findings.

It said the inquiry should be guided by truth, justice, transparency and the interests of all Tanzanians, while respecting the independence and professional integrity of the judges involved.

The League said establishing the facts surrounding the 2025 election was important for strengthening public trust, national unity and peaceful mechanisms for resolving grievances.