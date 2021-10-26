Video projects delayed Stamina album ‘Paradiso’

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The delay of Stamina’s album “Paradiso” is due to unfinished video projects that were set for release at the same time as the audios.

On August 31, 2021, rapper Stamina announced on his Instagram page that he hoped to release his album “Paradiso” which contains a total of 16 songs on October 24. However, fans were left perplexed as to why the album did not come out as expected.

In an enlightening conversation with Stamina, The Citizen learnt that it was due to their busy shooting schedule for the Paradiso album, of which some shoot sessions were held in Zanzibar, that the release delay was inevitable.

He also added that a decision was made that the album had to come out with a video for each audio hence the need to finalize the remaining videos and have them ready for the launch.

So far, dances to Stamina’s “Baba” and “Nalewa leo”, are trending rather exceptionally while the songs are also performing well on streaming music networks in the country and on radio stations.