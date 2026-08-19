What happens when the internet decides a film is so bad that everyone suddenly wants to see it?

Chinese animated film Niulai has become an unlikely box-office sensation after its crude and eerie-looking 3D animation was widely mocked online.
Released on August 5, the film tells the story of a calf dreaming of growing up with the support of its family. But its journey to the big screen got off to a painfully slow start, earning only about 10,000 yuan (approximately Sh3.85 million, or $1,480) in its first 10 days.
As scathing reviews and jokes about the film's unusual visuals spread across Chinese social media, curiosity took over. According to movie-tracking platform Maoyan, Niulai pulled in 8.2 million yuan (about Sh3.12 billion, or $1.2 million) in a single day from nearly 300,000 admissions, taking its total box office to 17.1 million yuan (about Sh6.5 billion, or $2.5 million).
Local outlets reported that the film was made over five years by director Xin Yumeng and his mother, Sun Lifan, although the claim has not been independently verified.
Mocked, memed and now making millions, Niulai is proving that in the age of viral culture, being the internet's favourite joke can still be a winning marketing strategy.