IEBC uploads the first forms 34B from Saboti, Ainabkoi constituencies

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has uploaded the first form 34B from Saboti Constituency, Trans Nzoia County.

The forms show that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition candidate Raila Odinga garnered 24,215 votes against Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto's 23,610 votes.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah got 169 votes while Agano party leader David Mwaure garnered 66 votes.

In Ainabkoi Constituency; Ruto has 6,438 votes, Raila (717) Wajakoyah (15) and Mwaure (12).