Airlines suspend Middle East flights after US, Israel strikes on Iran

Dubai. Global airlines suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, plunging the region into a renewed military confrontation.

Flight maps showed the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain virtually empty as Israel said it struck Iran and the U.S. military initiated a series of strikes against targets in the country. Iran retaliated with a salvo of missiles.

Airlines have cancelled almost 40 percent of flights to Israel and 6.7 percent of flights to the broader region on Saturday, according to preliminary Cirium data.

Witnesses told Reuters about explosions across the Gulf, including in Qatar's Doha, which hosts the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East, as well as Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The escalation dimmed hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's nuclear dispute with the West and reignited conflict after weeks of U.S. military buildup in the region.

It marks the latest upheaval for air travel in the usually busy region amid escalating tensions. Airports in the Middle East are some of the busiest in the world, covering an area stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean and serving as a connecting hub for flights between Europe and Asia. The region has also taken on a more important role since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has forced airlines to avoid airspace over both countries.

Conflict zones are an increasing operational burden on airlines as aerial attacks raise worries about accidental or deliberate shoot-downs of commercial air traffic. Longer flight times also require more fuel, adding to their costs.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan closed their airspace following the attacks and a map of the region on Flightradar24 showed planes avoiding these areas.

British Airways, Lufthansa, Wizz Air suspend flights

The European Union's aviation regulator EASA on Saturday recommended its airlines stay out of the airspace affected by the ongoing military intervention.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it was monitoring the situation and had cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3, as well as Saturday's flights to Amman.

The Russian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that Russian air carriers had suspended flights to Iran and Israel.

Germany's Lufthansa said it was suspending flights to and from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday and halting temporarily the Tel Aviv, Beirut and Oman routes until March 7. Air France cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Iberia also cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, while Wizz Air suspended flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman with immediate effect until the same date, it said.

Passengers and airlines can expect airspace to be shut for some time in the region. It’s also important to look at the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan as that will limit airspace even further, said Eric Schouten, head of aviation security advisory Dyami.

"With hostilities now underway, the impact on regional aviation is immediate and highly fluid," he said.

"We also anticipate precautionary evacuations or temporary shutdowns at select Gulf airports if the threat envelope expands, which would immediately disrupt key transit hubs," he noted.

Various Indian airlines, including Air India, also suspended flights to the Middle East.

Regional carriers affected

Regional airspace closures have disrupted several Emirates flights, the Dubai-based carrier said, while its sister airline flydubai said it had temporarily suspended operations on Saturday "due to the ongoing developments in the region."

Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways temporarily suspended flights, while Turkish Airlines also cancelled flights to several Middle Eastern destinations.

Kuwait's aviation authority said it was halting all flights to Iran until further notice, according to the state news agency, while Oman Air said it had suspended all flights to Baghdad due to the regional developments.

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM has brought forward the suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service, cancelling the flight scheduled for Saturday after strikes in Iran, a spokesperson said.

The airline had announced on Wednesday that flights would be halted from Sunday, March 1. Only one flight to Tel Aviv had been scheduled for Saturday.