Instagram finally introduces comment editing feature with time limit

By  Agencies

Meta Platforms has introduced a new feature allowing users of Instagram to edit comments they have posted, though only within 15 minutes of publishing them.

The update mirrors the platform’s message editing function, which was rolled out in 2024, more than a decade after direct messaging was first introduced on Instagram in 2013.

Users can only edit comments made from their own accounts. The process is straightforward: by tapping the “Edit” option beneath a comment, a text box appears, enabling users to revise or refine their words before saving the changes. According to Meta, users may edit their comments multiple times within the 15-minute window.

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Comments appear across various parts of Instagram, including Stories — a feature expanded in 2024 — making the editing option a practical addition for users seeking greater flexibility and accuracy in their interactions.

The feature is part of a broader wave of recent updates to the platform. In recent weeks, Meta has introduced several changes aimed at improving user experience, including testing new subscription features such as Instagram Plus.

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