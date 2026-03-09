Kuwait mourns two officials killed as Iran war rages

Guards of Honour carry the coffin of one of two police officers, who were killed while performing their duties, during their funeral procession at a graveyard in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 9, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

Kuwait held a military funeral on Monday for two interior ministry officials ​it said were killed "while performing their ‌duty".

The state - which hosts U.S. military installations and has come under Iranian drone and missile fire ​during Tehran's war with Israel and ​the U.S. - said the two men died ⁠early on Sunday, but did not ​go into further details.

Kuwait's army separately said ​areas near the international airport were hit on Sunday and its forces had intercepted missiles and ​drones.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday ​it mourned "the martyrs of duty, Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah ‌Emad ⁠Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Mejmed, from the General Administration of Land Border Security, who were martyred at dawn".

The funeral ​in Sulaibikhat ​Cemetery was ⁠led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh ​Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, along with other ​senior ⁠figures.

Authorities there say five people have been killed since the start of the ⁠Iran ​crisis, including four military personnel ​and a young girl, and dozens have been wounded.

