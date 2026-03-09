Kuwait mourns two officials killed as Iran war rages

Kuwait held a military funeral on Monday for two interior ministry officials ​it said were killed "while performing their ‌duty".

The state - which hosts U.S. military installations and has come under Iranian drone and missile fire ​during Tehran's war with Israel and ​the U.S. - said the two men died ⁠early on Sunday, but did not ​go into further details.

Kuwait's army separately said ​areas near the international airport were hit on Sunday and its forces had intercepted missiles and ​drones.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday ​it mourned "the martyrs of duty, Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah ‌Emad ⁠Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Mejmed, from the General Administration of Land Border Security, who were martyred at dawn".

The funeral ​in Sulaibikhat ​Cemetery was ⁠led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh ​Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, along with other ​senior ⁠figures.