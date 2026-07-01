NATO launches Arctic task force as Russia warns of rising regional tensions

NATO has launched a new experimental unit to test unmanned systems in the Arctic, marking the latest step in the alliance's efforts to strengthen its operational capabilities in the strategically important region.

The initiative comes as NATO continues to expand its military presence across the Arctic, citing the need to enhance security and deter potential threats from Russia.

Moscow has dismissed those concerns, arguing that the alliance's growing military footprint is itself contributing to rising tensions.

The new programme, known as Task Force X-Arctic (TFX-Arctic), was launched in June aboard the NATO research vessel Alliance, which departed from La Spezia, Italy.

The task force will operate through 2026 and into 2027, testing unmanned technologies designed to improve surveillance and situational awareness across the North Atlantic, the Arctic and the High North.

According to NATO, the initiative builds on lessons learned from a similar task force deployed in the Baltic Sea last year.

"Task Force X-Arctic is about testing and integrating new technology in one of the most demanding operational environments on the planet," NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier said.

"It will help Allies define the standards of the future and maintain the operational edge required to adapt and operate effectively in the High North."

The announcement coincides with NATO's ongoing BALTOPS 2026 military exercise in the Baltic region, involving approximately 6,000 personnel from 15 member states. NATO says the annual exercise is intended to strengthen interoperability and regional security, with deterrence against potential threats among its stated objectives.

Russia has repeatedly criticised NATO's activities in the Arctic, accusing the alliance of increasing militarisation in a region that Moscow considers strategically vital.

President Vladimir Putin has argued that NATO views the Arctic as a potential theatre for future conflict, warning that Russia will take appropriate measures to safeguard its security interests.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also rejected what she described as "myths about the Russian threat" in the Arctic. She argued that NATO governments were using security concerns to justify increased defence spending instead of focusing on domestic economic and social priorities.