North Korea denounces upcoming US-South Korea drills, vows stronger nuclear deterrence

Seoul. North Korea on Friday denounced major US-South ​Korean military drills and said they were more provocative ‌than last year's exercises, state media reported.

US-Japan-South Korea military cooperation is turning into a nuclear alliance and North Korea will respond to a new level of threat ​with a new level of deterrent, state media KCNA cited a ​spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry as saying.

South Korea and ⁠the United States will conduct the annual Ulchi Freedom ​Shield (UFS) joint military drills from August 17 to 27, incorporating exercises to ​counter drones, GPS disruption and cyberattacks as they adapt to North Korea's evolving capabilities.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said this was North Korea's first official ​response on the upcoming exercise, which Pyongyang routinely denounces as ​a provocation that heightens tensions.

North Korea also said on Friday it would further ‌strengthen ⁠its nuclear deterrence, accusing the United States of pursuing a new nuclear strategy that lowers the threshold for using weapons and could push global security "to the brink of a nuclear war."

In ​a commentary, state ​media KCNA ⁠cited US nuclear cooperation with South Korea and extended-deterrence commitments to Japan, saying the Korean Peninsula ​could become a priority target of the ​alleged strategy.

On ⁠Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.