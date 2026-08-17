Tupac shooting trial begins with opening statements

New York. A former street gang leader accused of masterminding the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas faces opening statements on Monday in a murder trial tied to a long-unsolved crime that became a seminal moment in rap history.

Duane "Keffe ​D" Davis, 63, is charged in Clark County, Nevada, with a single count of murder using a deadly weapon. He has pleaded ‌not guilty. Davis is accused of leading a group of men to kill Shakur, 25, one of rap's most commercially successful and influential artists, in a 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.

The killing heightened the image of violence permeating hip-hop culture and its lyrics during "gangsta" rap's golden age, stoking the East Coast-West Coast rap feud of ​that era.

Police said after Davis' 2023 arrest that he was a longtime suspect in the killing but that investigators lacked sufficient admissible ​evidence to charge him until he began implicating himself in a series of public statements.

The trial before Judge ⁠Carli Kierny is expected to run for up to six weeks in a downtown Las Vegas courthouse. It may feature testimony from Death Row ​Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight, a former rap mogul who was with Shakur the night he was slain and is now serving a 28-year prison sentence ​on an unrelated voluntary manslaughter conviction. A jury was selected last week.

The 'shot caller'

Authorities have described Davis as the "shot caller" of a hurried plot to avenge the beating of his nephew by Shakur and members of his entourage inside the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas the night of September 7, 1996.

The violence at the casino ​allegedly stemmed from hostility between two Los Angeles-area street gangs — the South Side Compton Crips, of which Davis was the self-described leader, and Mob ​Piru, which police say was associated with Knight and Death Row Records. They were in Las Vegas to see a world heavyweight title boxing match between Mike ‌Tyson and ⁠Bruce Seldon.

Davis allegedly obtained the murder weapon and handed it off to two other men in the rear seat of a white Cadillac as they rode around looking for Knight and Shakur's car following the brawl.

Shots were fired when Davis and the others caught up with Knight and Shakur's vehicle. Shakur was struck four times and died in a hospital six days later. Knight, who had been driving, suffered a minor injury from a ​bullet fragment that grazed his head.

Mangione attempted to send a public message through violence,

Cold ​case heats up

The murder investigation ⁠grew cold for years, but police said statements Davis made in 2018 to various media outlets about his involvement in the shooting reinvigorated the case.

Davis said in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend," that he was ​riding in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had handed the gun to one of the ​two men sitting ⁠behind him, according to police.

But neither Davis' account nor authorities have said who fired the gun at Shakur. The three other men in the Cadillac with Davis have all since died.

Under Nevada law, Davis can be charged with murder if he took part in the crime without pulling the trigger.

In his book, Davis wrote ⁠that he ​was long considered a suspect in the murders of Shakur and a rival rapper, ​Christopher Wallace, who performed as The Notorious B.I.G. under the New York-based Bad Boy Entertainment label and was shot dead in Los Angeles in March 1997.