North Korea’s Kim Jong Un reportedly positions teenage daughter to succeed him

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be preparing his teenage daughter, Kim Ju‑Ae, as his successor, South Korea’s main intelligence agency has told lawmakers.

According to the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kim Ju‑Ae, thought to be in her early teens, has been increasingly visible alongside her father at major state and military events, prompting Seoul to say she has entered the stage of being designated as a successor.

The NIS briefing highlighted her appearances at ceremonies such as the Armed Forces founding anniversary and visits to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a symbolic site for North Korea’s ruling Kim family. Lawmakers said there are even signs she may be voicing views on certain policies.

Kim Ju‑Ae first gained international attention after her initial public appearance in 2022 at a missile launch, and has since been pictured alongside her father on several occasions, including during visits to defence installations and military parades, moves analysts see as part of building her profile.

Observers note that official North Korean media have yet to formally name her or confirm her age, and she has not been given a formal title.