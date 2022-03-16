Qatari-Russian Foreign Affairs ministers discuss developments of the Ukrainian crisis

By Agencies More by this Author

Qatar’s deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the Ukrainian crisis, and the need to find a diplomatic solution and ensure the safety of civilians.

“Qatar will spare no effort to reach a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and there is need for urgent international efforts to reach a peaceful solution, adding that we will work with our international partners to support peaceful solution”, deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar stressed in press conference.

He explained that Qatar believes in diplomatic solutions and the preservation of the international system based on respect for the Charter of the United Nations and the well-established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to settle disputes by peaceful means, refrain from the threat or use of force, and adhere to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states, affirming the position of the State of Qatar on the necessity of avoiding escalation in Ukraine and resolving the crisis through diplomatic means.

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Lavrov stressed the importance of the timing of the Russian-Qatari talks on bilateral relations and international issues, explaining that his country appreciates Qatar's interest in the situation in Ukraine, and thanks it for its efforts to solve the crisis, adding that the, he discussed the current situation, including corridors humanity in the city of Mariupol with his Qatari counterpart.