Trump says US will not use force to acquire Greenland

Davos. U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out the use of military force in his bid to acquire Greenland, but insisted that no other country is capable of securing the Danish territory.

Speaking on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said force would not be necessary.

“People thought I would use force, but I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” Trump told the gathering of global business and political leaders.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between the United States and Europe over Washington’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, a development that has strained transatlantic relations.

Trump downplayed the controversy, describing the proposal as a “small ask” involving what he referred to as a “piece of ice,” and said the move would not threaten the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), of which both Denmark and the United States are members.

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to secure Greenland other than the United States,” Trump said, adding that he was seeking immediate negotiations on the acquisition.

The comments followed the close of Trump’s first year in office, a period marked by diplomatic tensions and policy disputes that have drawn global attention.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump’s Greenland strategy could destabilise the alliance, while leaders of Denmark and Greenland have instead proposed expanded cooperation and a greater U.S. presence on the strategic island, which has a population of about 57,000.