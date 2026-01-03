Trump says Venezuela’s President Maduro has been captured after US strikes

 Helicopters fly past plumes of smoke rising from explosions, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters. PHOTO |  REUTERS 

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been captured following a U.S. military strike and taken out of the country.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, President Trump said: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.”

There has been no immediate confirmation from the Venezuelan government regarding the claims.

Related

The U.S. has long accused Maduro of running a “narco-state” and manipulating elections. Maduro, who took office in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez, has repeatedly said Washington seeks control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the largest in the world.

If verified, the operation would mark the first direct U.S. intervention of this scale in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama to remove military leader Manuel Noriega.

Latest

  1. Why Venezuela’s oil lies at the heart of the US–Maduro confrontation

  2. Tanzanian driver reunited with family after South Sudan ordeal

  3. Leadership appointments in Chadema Nyasa spark tension among regional officials

  4. Brazil says US crossed 'unacceptable line' over military strikes on Venezuela

  5. Iran supreme leader says will not yield as protests simmer and US threatens

  6. Shocked Venezuelans hunker down, unsure of what comes next

In the headlines

View All