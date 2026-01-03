Trump says Venezuela’s President Maduro has been captured after US strikes

Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been captured following a U.S. military strike and taken out of the country.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, President Trump said: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.”

There has been no immediate confirmation from the Venezuelan government regarding the claims.

The U.S. has long accused Maduro of running a “narco-state” and manipulating elections. Maduro, who took office in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez, has repeatedly said Washington seeks control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the largest in the world.