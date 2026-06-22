UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expected to resign

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce his resignation and set out a timetable for leaving office, according to reports from UK political correspondents and senior government sources.

The anticipated announcement comes amid growing pressure within the Labour Party, with calls from some MPs for a leadership transition following internal divisions and weakening political support.

Starmer is understood to have held high-level discussions with close allies over the weekend as speculation intensified about the future of his premiership. Senior figures within the party are said to be pushing for an orderly handover to avoid prolonged infighting.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has emerged as a possible successor, with some Labour MPs viewing him as a leading contender should a leadership contest be triggered.

Sources suggest the Prime Minister could outline a structured exit plan, potentially paving the way for a new leader within months.

Starmer has previously insisted he remains focused on delivering his mandate, but pressure has steadily increased following recent political setbacks.