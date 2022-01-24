UK withdrawing some staff, relatives from Ukraine

By AFP More by this Author

London. Britain's foreign ministry said Monday it was withdrawing some staff and their relatives from its embassy in Ukraine in response to the "growing threat from Russia".

The embassy itself will remain open for "essential work", it said, after the United States ordered the families of all American personnel at its own mission in Kyiv to leave.

Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. But Ukraine's government called the US step "premature".

The US, UK and allies have been warning Russia of grave consequences if it invades Russia, and London on Saturday said Moscow was preparing to install a puppet regime in Kyiv.

"Some embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to (the) growing threat from Russia," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in London.

"The British embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work," it added.

Advertisement







