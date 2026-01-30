UN chief warns of looming financial crisis as unpaid dues threaten operations

Geneva. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the global body is facing an “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid membership contributions and budget rules that require the organisation to return unspent funds.

In a letter to ambassadors dated January 28, Guterres said the worsening cash crisis is threatening programme delivery and could severely affect the UN’s operations.

“The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” he wrote.

The UN is grappling with financial strain after its largest contributor, the United States, reduced voluntary funding to several UN agencies and declined to fully meet its mandatory payments to the organisation’s regular and peacekeeping budgets.

Guterres noted that some member states have formally announced decisions not to honour assessed contributions that finance a significant share of the approved regular budget.

It was not immediately clear which countries he was referring to, and a UN spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

He warned that unless all member states pay their dues in full and on time, or the organisation overhauls its financial rules, the UN could run out of cash by July.