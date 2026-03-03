US embassy in Saudi Arabia hit by drones

Black smoke was seen rising over Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions.
There were no reported injuries, two of the people familiar with the matter said, given the building was empty in the early morning hours.
The embassy issued a "shelter in place" notice early on Tuesday for U.S. citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran, and recommended that they avoid the embassy until further notice due to the attack on the facility.
An embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Saudi government media office.